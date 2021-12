Nuclearelectrica Signs Nearly RON360M Energy Sale Contract With RCS&RDS

Nuclearelectrica Signs Nearly RON360M Energy Sale Contract With RCS&RDS. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report Wednesday that it concluded with telecom operator RCS&RDS contract for the energy sale in the amount of nearly RON360 million over the next two (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]