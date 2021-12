Romanian Wholesaler Aquila Gets EUR5M Loan From EBRD

Romanian Wholesaler Aquila Gets EUR5M Loan From EBRD. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a EUR5 million loan to Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to EUR5 million worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]