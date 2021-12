Velocità Expands Through Franchising; To Open New Units In Bucharest, Brasov, Constanta In 2022

Velocità Expands Through Franchising; To Open New Units In Bucharest, Brasov, Constanta In 2022. Homemade gelato shop chain Velocità, which operates two units in Bucharest, on Calea Victoriei Roadway and Ion Campineanu Street, is expanding through franchising and plans to open at least four new units across Romania, in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]