FoodPanda’s Romanian Operations Valued At Nearly EUR100M In Transaction With Glovo

FoodPanda’s Romanian Operations Valued At Nearly EUR100M In Transaction With Glovo. The Romanian operations of delivery platform FoodPanda were valued at almost EUR100 million in the transaction between Germany’s Delivery Hero and Spain’s on-demand delivery platform Glovo, a deal which targeted several markets in the region, according to sources of Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]