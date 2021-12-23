Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas. The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday (December 22) to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]