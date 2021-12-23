Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 180 mln of electricity to Enel under one-year contract

Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 180 mln of electricity to Enel under one-year contract. Romanian state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, which operates Cernavoda nuclear plant, signed a wholesale electricity contract with the local subsidiary of French utility group Enel, Enel Energie, worth RON 902 mln (EUR 180 mln), according to a report submitted on December 2 to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]