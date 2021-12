Eight sub-contractors will upgrade military base in western Romania

Eight sub-contractors will upgrade military base in western Romania. Wapo Services, Raed Focus Security Systems, Pyralis Services and five other companies were selected as sub-contractors by the consortium that won the contract for the modernization of the Câmpia Turzii Military Unit, a project worth over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]