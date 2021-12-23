Leading RO distribution group Aquila takes convertible loan from EBRD

Leading RO distribution group Aquila takes convertible loan from EBRD. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it is providing a EUR 5 mln loan to Romanian distribution group Aquila Part Prod Com with an option to buy up to EUR 5 mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders. The price set for the shares subject to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]