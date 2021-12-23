Louis Delhaize sells premises of RO hypermarkets Cora under sale-and-lease-back deal
Dec 23, 2021
Louis Delhaize sells premises of RO hypermarkets Cora under sale-and-lease-back deal.
Louis Delhaize retail chain, active in France, Belgium and Luxembourg said it reached an agreement to sell its real estate portfolio in Romania under a sell-and-lease-back agreement. It has been operating in Romania since 2003 through hypermarket-type formats under the brand Cora. The buyer of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]