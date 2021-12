Market regulator slaps fine on biggest RO insurer Euroins

Market regulator slaps fine on biggest RO insurer Euroins. Financial markets regulator ASF fined the biggest insurer Euroins, and asked it to draw a recovery plan, based on the findings of an inspection carried out in May-October, 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported. In total, the company should pay RON 5.86 mln (nearly EUR 1.2 mln). The company claims (...)