An approach to the new inventor`s paradigm: can AI really own intellectual property rights?



An approach to the new inventor`s paradigm: can AI really own intellectual property rights?.

By Paul Cosmovici Artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property (IP) have been in the limelight for a while now and have caused quite a stir, especially since the number of inventions stemming from AI “teaming-up” with researchers rapidly increased in the last decade. The crux of the (...)