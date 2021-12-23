“Fresh Air for Christmas” – Xiaomi continues its partnership with kindergartens in Bucharest

“Fresh Air for Christmas” – Xiaomi continues its partnership with kindergartens in Bucharest. For Christmas, Xiaomi equipped 9 state kindergartens in Bucharest with filters for Mi Air Purifier 3C air purifiers On Children’s Day, June 1, Xiaomi donated 100 air purifiers to the kindergartens Xiaomi Corporation continues its CSR initiatives in Romania. The local representatives set up a new (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]