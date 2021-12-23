Garanti BBVA Romania signs a EUR 40 million loan agreement with The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank to support SMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic



Garanti BBVA Romania, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 40 million with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-year facility will allow (...)