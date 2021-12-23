Two of the protesters who stepped into Parliament Palace’s courtyard, placed under judicial control



Two of the protesters who stepped into Parliament Palace’s courtyard, placed under judicial control.

Romanian police have detained two people and fined another 200, organisers and participants in the Tuesday’s protest staged by supporters of Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), an ultranationalist political party with seats in Parliament, which has an anti-vaccine agenda. Protesters on (...)