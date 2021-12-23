PayPoint invests over EUR 2 million in the technology used for utility bill payment

PayPoint invests over EUR 2 million in the technology used for utility bill payment. PayPoint Romania, the main operator of cash payments and electronic top-up through retail points, announces an investment of over EUR 2 million in a new network of terminals which will replace the existing one. Over 8.000 terminals with Android operating system have already been installed in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]