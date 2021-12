Federation of Hoteliers in Romania Expects Hotels Sector to End 2021 with 30% Decline against 2019

Federation of Hoteliers in Romania Expects Hotels Sector to End 2021 with 30% Decline against 2019. Calin Ilie, chairman of the hotel industry in Romania (FIHR), says the hotel sector will end this year with a decline of just 30% against 2019, when RON6.5 billion turnover was registered. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]