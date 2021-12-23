Rondocarton to End 2021 with over EUR100M Turnover; Expects Growth of Below 10% in 2022



Rondocarton, part of Austria’s Rondo Ganahl group, one of the biggest producers of corrugated cardboard, operating three packaging plants in Romania, will end 2021 with turnover worth above EUR100 million this year and for 2022 projects growth of below 10%, according to Mihnea Baldea, general (...)