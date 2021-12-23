Parliament meets in solemn sitting devoted to the 1989 Romanian Revolution 32-year celebration

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies organized on Thursday a solemn plenary session dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. The sitting began with the performance of the National Anthem and the MPs kept a moment of silence. Senate President Florin Citu (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]