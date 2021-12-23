 
Romaniapress.com

December 23, 2021

Leonardo Badea (BNR): Assessing the effectiveness of public policies: between the need for complementary GDP indicators and the topicality of the “veil of ignorance” principle developed by Rawls
Dec 23, 2021

Leonardo Badea (BNR): Assessing the effectiveness of public policies: between the need for complementary GDP indicators and the topicality of the “veil of ignorance” principle developed by Rawls.

I believe that one of the most critical topics of academic research and debate on public policy is that of their ultimate purpose. However, unfortunately, this beneficial discussion for the general public and for policymakers, which is the basis for understanding the implications of the social (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Unveils Six New Partner Promotions Effective January 1, 2022 The management team of law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii will be expanding with six Partners starting January 1, 2021, following recent decisions on internal promotions.

Dacia, Best-Selling Car In France In 2021 With 99,698 new vehicles sold until December 20, 2021, Dacia is at the top of sales to individuals in France in 2021, according to figures provided by Autoways, a company specializing in the car market, which said these figures would not change significantly until December (...)

Prime Minister Ciuca, US Chargà d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Chargé d’Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz. According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments (...)

State budget, social securities budget for 2022 clear Parliament Parliament, convened in joint plenary session, adopted, on Thursday, the draft state budget and the social securities budget for 2022. There were 294 votes cast “favour” and 120 “against” the draft state budget law. The draft social securities budget received 291 votes “in favour” and 119 (...)

Romanian, Polish Prime Ministers arrange over phone that next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3 in Warsaw Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawieski, with whom he arranged for the next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw. According to a Government release, Mateusz Morawieski (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON285M From Banks Romania’s Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in 2024 and raised RON285 million from banks on Thursday, above the scheduled level of RON200 million, at an annual yield of 4.54%.

Simtel Team Signs EUR1.5M To Build Photovoltaic Power Plant For Fan Courier Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, said in a stock market report on Thursday that it signed a contract with Fan Courier Express SRL whose value exceeds 10% of the total income as per the latest annual financial (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |