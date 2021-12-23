Survey: Close to three quarters of companies in Romania implemented hybrid work

Survey: Close to three quarters of companies in Romania implemented hybrid work. A total of 72% of the companies surveyed in the HR Barometer of PwC Romania implemented hybrid work and granted employees and teams freedom to decide on working from the office. The presence in the office remains low, less than 25% of the staff, but in the long run more than 56% of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]