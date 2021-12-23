BT Capital Partners: MedLife, Conpet, Sphera, Purcari May Be Included In FTSE GEIS Index

Companies MedLife (M.RO), Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), Sphera (SFG.RO) and Purcari (WINE.RO) have fulfilled the criterion of stock market liquidity on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, therefore their shares could be included in the FTSE GEIS index at the upcoming review in March (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]