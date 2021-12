Simtel Team Signs EUR1.5M To Build Photovoltaic Power Plant For Fan Courier

Simtel Team Signs EUR1.5M To Build Photovoltaic Power Plant For Fan Courier. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, said in a stock market report on Thursday that it signed a contract with Fan Courier Express SRL whose value exceeds 10% of the total income as per the latest annual financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]