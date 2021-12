Meridian, E-INFRA Enter Agreement To Develop Fiber Optic Infrastructure In Bucharest

Meridian, E-INFRA Enter Agreement To Develop Fiber Optic Infrastructure In Bucharest. France’s investment company Meridian has acquired half of the NetCity network, entering a strategic partnership with E-Infra Group made up of Electrogrup, Nova Power & Gas, Direct One and Netcity Telecom. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]