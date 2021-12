Kesz Group Buys Nearly 16,000-Sqm Land In Bucharest; Plans To Invest EUR50M In Residential Complex

Kesz Group Buys Nearly 16,000-Sqm Land In Bucharest; Plans To Invest EUR50M In Residential Complex. Hungary’s construction group Kesz has bought a plot of land of nearly 16,000 square meters in the Petrom City area, near the Casa Presei Libere (The Free Press House) in capital Bucharest, where it plans to build a residential (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]