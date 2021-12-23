|
BENCOMP – the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in Southeastern Europe and the Balkans. Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder:” Environmental protection, sustainable products, the greatest guarantee on Romanian market”
Dec 23, 2021
Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Unveils Six New Partner Promotions Effective January 1, 2022
The management team of law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii will be expanding with six Partners starting January 1, 2021, following recent decisions on internal promotions.
Dacia, Best-Selling Car In France In 2021
With 99,698 new vehicles sold until December 20, 2021, Dacia is at the top of sales to individuals in France in 2021, according to figures provided by Autoways, a company specializing in the car market, which said these figures would not change significantly until December (...)
Prime Minister Ciuca, US Chargà d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership
On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Chargé d’Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz. According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments (...)
State budget, social securities budget for 2022 clear Parliament
Parliament, convened in joint plenary session, adopted, on Thursday, the draft state budget and the social securities budget for 2022. There were 294 votes cast “favour” and 120 “against” the draft state budget law. The draft social securities budget received 291 votes “in favour” and 119 (...)
Romanian, Polish Prime Ministers arrange over phone that next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3 in Warsaw
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawieski, with whom he arranged for the next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw. According to a Government release, Mateusz Morawieski (...)
Finance Ministry Raises RON285M From Banks
Romania’s Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in 2024 and raised RON285 million from banks on Thursday, above the scheduled level of RON200 million, at an annual yield of 4.54%.
Simtel Team Signs EUR1.5M To Build Photovoltaic Power Plant For Fan Courier
Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, said in a stock market report on Thursday that it signed a contract with Fan Courier Express SRL whose value exceeds 10% of the total income as per the latest annual financial (...)
