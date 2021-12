State budget, social securities budget for 2022 clear Parliament

State budget, social securities budget for 2022 clear Parliament. Parliament, convened in joint plenary session, adopted, on Thursday, the draft state budget and the social securities budget for 2022. There were 294 votes cast “favour” and 120 “against” the draft state budget law. The draft social securities budget received 291 votes “in favour” and 119 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]