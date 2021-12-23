Romanian, Polish Prime Ministers arrange over phone that next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3 in Warsaw



Romanian, Polish Prime Ministers arrange over phone that next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3 in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawieski, with whom he arranged for the next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw. According to a Government release, Mateusz Morawieski (...)