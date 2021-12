Dacia, Best-Selling Car In France In 2021

Dacia, Best-Selling Car In France In 2021. With 99,698 new vehicles sold until December 20, 2021, Dacia is at the top of sales to individuals in France in 2021, according to figures provided by Autoways, a company specializing in the car market, which said these figures would not change significantly until December (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]