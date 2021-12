Grayling named Large Consultancy of the Year at the European Excellence Awards

Grayling named Large Consultancy of the Year at the European Excellence Awards. Grayling has been named Large Consultancy of the Year at the European Excellence Awards 2021. The awards, which took place on Friday 10 December, also saw Grayling win across four other campaign categories including Food & Beverage (UK), NGOs & Associations (Russia), Benelux & (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]