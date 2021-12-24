EY Report: 2021 was the most active year for the IPO market over the past 20 years



EY Report: 2021 was the most active year for the IPO market over the past 20 years.

Global IPO volumes rose 64% and proceeds rose by 67% year-on-year (YOY) Q4 2021 was the most active fourth quarter by deal numbers since Q4 2007 Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) exchanges produced the highest growth In the face of the uncertain environment that 2021 (...)