Turism Felix Set to Hit RON80M Turnover in 2021, up 50% YOY. Florin Serac, general manager of Turism Felix, which manages a holiday compound in Baile Felix resort, says the company will end 2021 with turnover worth around RON80 million, up 50% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]