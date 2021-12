Shikun & Binui Teams Up with Businessman Emanuel Muntmark to Build EUR50M Solar Park in Satu Mare

Shikun & Binui Energy, the energy investment arm of Shikun & Binui, the biggest Israeli real estate developer, will earmark as much as EUR50 million for one of the first large new photovoltaic projects in Romania.