Marian Andreev Mulls Selling Vegetable Oil Maker Prutul Galati

Marian Andreev Mulls Selling Vegetable Oil Maker Prutul Galati. Marian Andreev, one of the most discreet local entrepreneurs, is considering selling vegetable oil producer Prutul Galati after almost once decade since the last such talks, when he almost sealed a deal with Glencore, according to market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]