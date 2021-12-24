Aquila adds Rauch to its global brands portfolio and begins the national distribution of the Austrian company`s products



Aquila will start distributing at national level, from January 1, 2022, the products of RAUCH, one of the leading producers of juices and fruit drinks in Europe. The agreement covers all distribution channels, including fuel stations, modern trade and, starting in the near future, the (...)