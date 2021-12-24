Meridiam and E-INFRA announce a strategic partnership for the development of the fibre optic infrastructure in Bucharest



Meridiam and E-INFRA, through Direct One SA, have entered a partnership through Netcity Telecom (Netcity), which develops and operates the Romanian capital’s underground fibre optics and ducts telecommunications network. Netcity’s activities include designing, building, and operating the duct (...)