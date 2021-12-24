 
Meridiam and E-INFRA announce a strategic partnership for the development of the fibre optic infrastructure in Bucharest
Meridiam and E-INFRA announce a strategic partnership for the development of the fibre optic infrastructure in Bucharest.

Meridiam and E-INFRA, through Direct One SA, have entered a partnership through Netcity Telecom (Netcity), which develops and operates the Romanian capital’s underground fibre optics and ducts telecommunications network. Netcity’s activities include designing, building, and operating the duct (...)

SIF Transilvania Signs Revolving Credit Agreement With BCR For RON90M Romanian regional investment fund SIF Transilvania has signed with lender Banca Comerciala Romana a revolving credit agreement for the amount of RON90 million, for a 12- month period, intended for the company’s investment activity.

Reff & Asociatii/Deloitte Legal Assists Speedwell In Acquiring 9-Ha Land Plot In Bucharest Law firm Reff & Asociatii, member of the Deloitte Legal global network, has provided legal assistance to real estate developer Speedwell in acquiring a nine-hectare land plot in capital Bucharest, on the Griro platform, one of the biggest land plots available in the capital (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Stays Below 3% Threshold; Ends Dec 20-24 Week At 2.98% A Year Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, remains below the 3% threshold, ending the December 20-24 week at 2.98% on Friday (Dec (...)

Alro Slatina Completes Integration Of Sales Activity In Alro Group's Structure By Acquiring Vimetco Trading Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, said in a stock market report on Friday that it completed the process of integrating the sales activity in the structure of Alro Group by finalizing the acquisition of the company Vimetco Trading SRL from (...)

Bittnet Training enters the market of the Republic of Moldova Bittnet Training, part of the Bittnet Group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has recently announced its entry into the Moldovan market by signing a partnership with Reliable Solutions Distributor (RSD), a local business and software solutions company. Bittnet Training (...)

Turism Felix Set to Hit RON80M Turnover in 2021, up 50% YOY Florin Serac, general manager of Turism Felix, which manages a holiday compound in Baile Felix resort, says the company will end 2021 with turnover worth around RON80 million, up 50% from 2020.

Romania's Private Healthcare Market Posts Fivefold Leap in a Decade During the 2009-2020 period, companies operating in Romania’s private healthcare field saw their turnover grow fivefold, from RON2.3 billion in 2009, to RON11 billion last year.

 


