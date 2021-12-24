Reff & Asociatii/Deloitte Legal Assists Speedwell In Acquiring 9-Ha Land Plot In Bucharest

Reff & Asociatii/Deloitte Legal Assists Speedwell In Acquiring 9-Ha Land Plot In Bucharest. Law firm Reff & Asociatii, member of the Deloitte Legal global network, has provided legal assistance to real estate developer Speedwell in acquiring a nine-hectare land plot in capital Bucharest, on the Griro platform, one of the biggest land plots available in the capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]