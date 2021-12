SIF Transilvania Signs Revolving Credit Agreement With BCR For RON90M

SIF Transilvania Signs Revolving Credit Agreement With BCR For RON90M. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Transilvania has signed with lender Banca Comerciala Romana a revolving credit agreement for the amount of RON90 million, for a 12- month period, intended for the company’s investment activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]