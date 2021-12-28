Romanian Execs Expect Robust Price Growth In Constructions, Retail Trade In Dec 2021-Feb 2022 Period

Romanian business managers expect robust price growth in the construction and retail trade sectors for the December 2021-February 2022 period in parallel with a slight decrease in the number of employees in constructions and an increase in staff numbers in retail trade, a survey by the