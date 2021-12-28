Romcab Reimburses Debts To Several Lenders By Implementing EUR23M Financing Contracted In March 2021

Romcab Reimburses Debts To Several Lenders By Implementing EUR23M Financing Contracted In March 2021. Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) on Tuesday said it reimbursed its debts to several lenders among which EximBank, Banca Transilvania and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania, by means of a financing facility in the amount of EUR23 million contracted in March (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]