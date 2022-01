ASF Approves Allianz-Tiriac as Direct Significant Shareholder of Gothaer Asigurari

Allianz-Tiriac has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to become a significant direct shareholder of Gothaer Asigurari, ASF officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]