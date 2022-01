Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 5.2% In 2022

Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 5.2% In 2022. Lender Banca Transilvania has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast to 6.2% in 2021, 5.2% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023, respectively, in line with updated macroeconomic forecasts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]