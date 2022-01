Lucky 13,000: Bucharest Stock Exchange index hits new all-time high

Lucky 13,000: Bucharest Stock Exchange index hits new all-time high. The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s flagship index – BET – closed the trading session on Tuesday, December 28, above 13,000 points for the first time since its launch in September 1997. The BET, which follows the evolution of the most traded 19 stocks on the BVB, has gained 6.9% in the last month (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]