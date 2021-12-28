Kruk takes over RON 240 mln NPL bundle from UniCredit Consumer Finance

Kruk takes over RON 240 mln NPL bundle from UniCredit Consumer Finance. Polish debt recovery specialist Kruk has reached an agreement to take over a portfolio of non-performing loans worth RON 240 mln (EUR 48.5 mln) at face value from UniCredit Consumer Finance Romania. The NPL market in Romania thrived in 2014-2019 as the banks were cleaning their balance sheets, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]