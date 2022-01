Grocery Retailer Annabella Aims to Take Over Fabka Group

Grocery Retailer Annabella Aims to Take Over Fabka Group. Annabella Fabrica de Conserve Raureni, a company part of Annabella group owned by Mutu family of Valcea county, plans to take over Fabka Group, in line with information provided by the Competition Council, which cleared the deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]