Three-Month ROBOR Tops 3% Threshold On Last Day Of 2021Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, increased by 0.66% on the day to 3.01% a year on Friday (December 31), central bank data showed (...)
Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends 2021 with 33.2% ReturnThe Bucharest Stock Exchange ended 2021 with a 33.2% return, with BET main index for the first time crossing the psychological 13,000-point threshold toward the end of the year. Dividends included, investors got a 40% return, reflected by the dynamic of BET-TR (...)