Romanian President promulgates 2022 Budget Law

Romanian President promulgates 2022 Budget Law . Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on December 28 promulgated the Budget Law for 2022 after the Constitutional Court rejected the objections expressed by the reformist party USR. The Government targets a deficit of 5.8%-of-GDP in cash terms and 6.2% under ESA (accrual basis) in 2022, a target (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]