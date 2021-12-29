Sphera Franchise Group Opens In Buzau First Pizza Hut Express Restaurant In Romania

Sphera Franchise Group Opens In Buzau First Pizza Hut Express Restaurant In Romania. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, and of KFC restaurants in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova) and Italy, announced in a stock market report on Wednesday the opening of the first Pizza Hut Express restaurant in Romania, in the town of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]