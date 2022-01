Henri Coanda Airport Sees 54% Rise in Passenger Number in 2021

Henri Coanda Airport Sees 54% Rise in Passenger Number in 2021. Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport, the country's largest airport, served almost 6.8 million passengers this year, 54% more than the 4.4 million passengers of last year, according to the data the company officials sent to ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]