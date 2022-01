Unilever Has Invested More Than EUR120M in Romania in 30 Years

Unilever Has Invested More Than EUR120M in Romania in 30 Years. Unilever has invested more than EUR120 million in Romania over the past 30 years, since the group's first products entered the local market, says Romanian executive Ana-Maria Paslaru, who became general manager of Unilever South Central Europe this year, running a business worth more than RON1 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]