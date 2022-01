CTP Buys Mobexpert Warehouses Near Tg. Mures

CTP Buys Mobexpert Warehouses Near Tg. Mures. CTP, the largest developer and owner of industrial and logistics centers in Romania, which owns about 2 million square meters of industrial space, has bought the Mobexpert project in Targu Mureş from Dan Şucu, CTP said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]